My wife, who is arguably the best read American historian in Northwest Arkansas, has always told me that it is important to know history in order to both learn from the past and to appreciate the present while looking forward toward the future. While I know she is right, it is difficult to ascertain without reading extensively in history books, something I fear most people today fail to do.

In his "Vista" article (December 2, 2020), Ron Wood catches a glimpse of this anomaly when he recognizes how difficult it is to understand why people believe the way they do. Many people have already made up their minds about a lot of things, but when you ask them why they do not offer an explanation but rather an opinion. As Ron Wood summarizes, "It turns out that their belief is merely an opinion that has never been examined." Of course, everyone is entitled to his or her beliefs and opinions, but that does not make them right or correct.

It often is history, looking at the past with fresh eyes that separates opinion from fact. In reading some of the history books my wife has suggested, I am amazed at how much of the present also resided in the past. It also is interesting to note how each previous president seems to have initiated a "first" somewhere along the way, a forward step into the future. John Adams was the first to occupy the White House, Theodore Roosevelt oversaw the building of the Panama Canal, and Harry Truman was president when the atomic bomb was developed. It's interesting to note that Americans when greeted, say something like, "What's new?" No one ever greets someone by saying, "What's old?" We like to look forward, not backward.

If we look back at 2020 for too long a time, it is possible to become so depressed that we do not want to face the future. There was a terrible pandemic, the loss of far too many activities, too many businesses disappearing, families shattered by the loss of income and too often the loss of someone's life to covid-19, and a presidential election that was horribly erratic because of the tantrums of a president who couldn't accept the fact that he lost the election. It's not a pretty picture.

People look back and remember the horrific scenes from 2011 when airplanes were used as weapons to bring down our towers, and then remember the terrible ordeal when the buildings in Oklahoma City were bombed. They look at the increase of crime in many of our larger cities but forget about the early days of crime lords who ran many of those same cities. They think about economic depressions but somehow miss the stress of the economic depressions of the past. When you spend your time in the past, too often there is no future to look forward to.

In his book, "The American Spirit," David McCullough was giving a speech at the National Trust for Historical Preservation Conference in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2001 when he began to summarize the present. He said, "It's said that everything has changed. But everything has not changed. This is plain truth. We are still the strongest, most productive, wealthiest, the most creative, the most ingenious, the most generous nation in the world, with the greatest freedoms of any nation in the world, of any nation in all time."

McCullough continues by saying, "We have resources beyond imagining, and the greatest of these is our brainpower. So far, we've not only kept our heads; we're using our heads. And we have much to be proud of since September 11. We have seen a revival of real, genuine patriotism such as we've not seen in our lifetime, or maybe at least fifty years. We've seen the most divisive Congress in memory become the most united Congress in memory, for the time being at least. We have all that to draw upon. And we have a further all-important, inexhaustible source of strength. And that source of strength is our story, our history, who we are, how we got to be where we are, and all we have been through, what we have achieved."

As we stand before a New Year, let us all remember the past and learn from it, but let us rise up like the beginning of a new day with the sun creeping over the horizon and look forward to a new tomorrow; and may it be full of the blessings of God and a mutual respect for all of His creation.

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.