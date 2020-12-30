Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Historical Society president Xyta Lucas hangs a new sign at the Mills Cemetery alongside the Blowing Springs trail.

Bella Vista Historical Society president Xyta Lucas placed a new sign at the Mills Cemetery last weekend, part of a larger effort to rehabilitate the site and other historical cemeteries in Bella Vista.

Volunteers, including historical society members, Scouts and others have cleared brush and worked to ensure headstones are placed properly, and a new gate is in the works for the historical site, Lucas explained.

This gravesite, located alongside Blowing Springs trail, sits on a gnoll overlooking what is now the RV park.

That park was the site of a farmhouse belonging to Mary and Joseph Mills in the late 1800s, Lucas said, and the area was known as Mills Valley for some time.

The historical society has also been working to rehabilitate Beaver Cemetery and Summit Cemetery in Bella Vista, she said.