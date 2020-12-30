Sign in
New Bridge by Keith Bryant | December 30, 2020 at 5:25 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

A new bridge was installed on a portion of the Back 40 trails to cross an outflow from the Lake Ann dam. The previous bridge was too close to where the outflow reached more level ground, which caused water to splash up and over the bridge when the water flow was high.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

