Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks are required and visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum, and, if visiting with a group, to stay together. The number of visitors at one time will be limited to 10. If visitors happen to arrive when the museum is at maximum capacity, they will be asked to wait outside until there is room for additional visitors. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

In addition to the museum's exhibits displaying the 100-plus years of Bella Vista history, and the 1912 Settler's Cabin open for touring on the museum grounds, a gift shop inside the museum has a variety of Bella Vista souvenir items for sale, as well as other items that have been donated to the museum for fundraising purposes. The museum is operated by the Bella Vista Historical Society. Membership in the Society is available now for the 2021 calendar year at the cost of $15/individual or $25/family. The museum has an all volunteer staff which means that dues and donations go entirely toward operating costs of the museum. In addition to helping support the preservation of Bella Vista's rich and unique history, and helping educate the public, other benefits of membership include receipt of a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to the annual membership meeting usually held each March. Checks may be mailed to the museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista 72714. Visitors are also welcome to pay for membership in person by check or credit/debit card during open hours. The museum is located at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone 479-855-2335 or visit the website www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Training

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training, which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group socially distanced field time is also planned. Please visit nwamn.org to complete an application.

BV City Facilities Closed through January

Bella Vista city facilities will remain closed to non-emergency public traffic through January 2021 in an attempt to limit the spread of covid-19. The closure will be again assessed by Mayor Peter Christie at the end of January.

Christie cited the number of total covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths that continue to rise as the reason to continue limiting public traffic, and that the work-from-home situation has worked remarkably well for city employees who continue to conduct city business primarily online and via phone and email.

This closure applies to the city's administration offices at City Hall, Bella Vista Public Library, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services and the city's street department. The lobbies of the police and fire departments will be open to emergency traffic only, with the exception of delivery of supplies.

The Bella Vista Public Library book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, and library staff is available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-855-1753. Cardholders may update their accounts if they have expired, and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

If you have business with a specific employee, please contact that employee via email. A staff directory can be found online. For building permits and inspection services, email [email protected] For general city assistance, email [email protected]

For police and fire assistance, call dispatch at 479-855-3771. As always, in an emergency, call 911.

If you do not have access to email, you are also able to call or text the city's main number at 479-876-1255.

We appreciate your patience during this time, as the health and safety of the public and our employees remain of utmost importance.

Property Owners Association

Candidates for POA Board of Directors -- The 2021 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. If you are interested in serving on the POA Board of Directors, you can contact the corporate secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or you can make an appointment to pick up a printed version. This year, there are two changes to the packet: 1) Now required is a background check (Article III, Section 1 -- "Convicted felons and those required to register as a sex offender may not serve on the Board of Directors") (a consent form is included in the packet), and 2) The required 50 petition signatures may be obtained and completed online or in person. The Board candidate sends a member a link, which is an online form asking for their information and electronic signature. Once submitted, the form is sent directly to the corporate secretary for verification.

Important dates for board candidates:

• Jan. 6 -- Informational meeting in the boardroom at the Country Club (with social distancing protocol);

• Jan. 13 -- Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary;

• Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. -- Lottery for candidate ballot listing and candidate names released at the regular session board meeting;

• Feb. 22 -- Candidate profiles are due to the corporate secretary;

• March 16 at 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates (Location is TBD due to the changing restrictions as a result of the pandemic);

• April 13 -- Election begins;

• May 18 -- Annual meeting/election closes.

My Bella Vista app -- The POA has announced the launch of an informational app called My Bella Vista. This app is the first step in providing easy-to-access information regarding POA amenities with contact and map information, fitness classes, events, weather and news. Due to covid, there are not as many classes and events to post at this time. The POA asks for your patience as it works through the initial launch.

You can find the My Bella Vista app at the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

