SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO WEEKLY VISTA This free little food pantry box is usually stocked with various non-perishable food items for Bella Vista neighbors to take as they need. Fellow neighbors stocked the pantry before the holidays with a frozen turkey and the fixings for a Christmas dinner.

Nothing says "I care" like a frozen turkey. That's what Bailey Higginbotham believes.

She recently stocked the free little food pantry box at 100 Cooper Road with a frozen turkey and all the fixings for a Christmas dinner. Higginbotham isn't looking for recognition. In fact, when contacted, Higginbotham said she didn't want the light to shine on her efforts. She simply wants to give to others and hopes more people will learn about the free little food pantry.

"My family came from very poor and humble beginnings," she said. Now that her family is doing much better, it's been ingrained in her "that when you have more than you need, it's much better to extend the table for more than build a wall. We all win that way," she said.

Higginbotham became involved in donating goods when she happened to notice the food pantry box. She doesn't live that far away, and once she learned about the idea, she began donating items. The food pantry box located in the United Lutheran Church's parking lot works on an as-need basis. Anyone interested is welcome to donate canned goods and, generally, non-perishable food items, like basics such as tuna, noodles, canned vegetables and soup.

The idea is that anyone who then needs a hand-up can access the food pantry box. Several surrounding communities, such as Bentonville and Noel, Mo., have such a food pantry box. The idea -- "take what you need" -- is the premise. Folks who need a little extra can quietly take "what they need" and maintain their dignity.

To fill the pantry, people who donate are asked to bring non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, hats and gloves, according to information provided by the United Lutheran Church. Should donating people find that the pantry is too full to leave the items, items may be left in the "Little Pantry" bin in the church narthex.

The response from the community this year has been heartwarming, said Joyce Jebsen, who oversees social ministries and outreach at the church. The project is something that custodian Jeff Peleaux has taken under his wing, she said. He keeps the pantry box stocked and oversees the donations church members bring. But so many neighbors and other friends have stocked the pantry box this year, he hasn't had to stock it for the past three months, Jebsen said.

"The exciting part is that this is reaching out in the community, both the receiving and the giving," Jebsen said. While church members generally donate staples, neighbors and other friends sometimes donate items that small children might enjoy, such as treats. People have really stepped up this year to donate, she said. "More and more people have started watching it," she said, and donating items that will help others. "It's been a blessing and this year, so many people have donated," she said. "It shows what a need there is," she said.

Higginbotham believes the pantry box is badly needed. She bases this on checking the pantry once or twice a week and filling it when she can. "Some days it can be empty and my family will fill it, then four to five hours later, it's empty again. That's how you know there is a need," she said.

Higginbotham felt compelled to donate a frozen turkey, to help out another family. "I only put meat in there when the temperature outside would match the fridge or freezer," she said. "We ended up with two turkeys, and with covid, we only need one small one since the family couldn't come over," she said. "I just figured another family could make better use of it than sitting in our freezer."

People are struggling and Higginbotham believes more people will help out once they learn about the project.

"They say it takes a village -- Bella Vista is my village. These are our brothers and sisters, neighbors and friends," she said. "If we all do just a little when we can, we will all come out on top."