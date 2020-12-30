Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold it's January meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. The meeting will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. Daniel Barrett will present the program on "The Life Of the Common Civil War Soldiers." Seating will be spaced according to covid-19 protocols and masks will be required. For more information on the meeting or the Roundtable contact Chuck Pribbernow at email [email protected]

Arkansas Master Naturalists

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group socially distanced field time is also planned. Visit the website at NWAMN.org.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection brunch and program for January 2021 have been canceled due to the spike in the covid-19 virus cases.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting, and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

The website details the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Due to the health concerns and no opportunities to perform for gatherings, the chorus will not rehearse during the month of December. The hope is to resume rehearsals in January, practicing the covid restrictions. Tentative plans are to meet every Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall, (enter at the north door) of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills in Bella Vista. Members and visitors should wear masks, practice social distancing, expect to have their temperatures taken before being admitted and to sanitize their area before leaving. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join or visit. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment when group activities permit, call Karen Frankenfeld, director at 479 876 7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.