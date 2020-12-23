Sign in
What Is It Revealed by Terri OByrne | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista The reveal of last week's pictured item is Santa's shoe and Gayle McCauliffe was the first person to email the correct guess to the Weekly Vista. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Diane Pribbernow's name was drawn. We will mail her the Dairy Queen gift card as she included her mailing address with the submission.

By Terri OByrne

