As Lynn Atkins moves from being a full-time reporter to a full-time grandma, I would like to thank her for the many years of helping to keep the readers of the "Weekly Vista" informed about the Bella Vista Historical Museum and its activities. So many times, I contacted her to ask if she could write about one of our activities or interview someone who had a contribution to make to the story of Bella Vista's history, and if she could fit it in, she always said yes. We will miss her but wish her the best in her retirement years!

Xyta Lucas

Co-President

Bella Vista Historical Society