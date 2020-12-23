Several years ago, in early March, I was visiting in someone's home. We were talking, when suddenly, I looked up on a corner shelf and noticed a Christmas ornament hanging -- almost as though it had been forgotten in the mad rush to put away the holiday season. I quickly looked away, hoping that my glance had not been noticed -- but the woman caught me.

Before I could say a thing, she smiled and said: "No, I didn't forget. Every year, when I clean up the mess, I choose one ornament to leave up to remind me that Christmas is not just one day or one season -- but a lifetime. That little bulb is my reminder that Jesus walks with me every day." Could there be a better lesson to learn?

I hope that your Christmas doesn't end on December 26th but rather that you carry it throughout the coming year.

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.