Monday, Dec. 14

10:36 a.m. A Slifer Drive resident reported large footprints near their home.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

4:02 a.m. Police arrested Gumercindo Munoz-Hernandez, 26, in connection with driving under the influence and open container during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

10:45 a.m. Police received a complaint of a suspicious person taking pictures on Rillington Drive. Officers stopped the individual, who turned out to be a home inspector.

11:05 a.m. Police received a complaint of someone potentially trespassing and smoking from a Dorking Lane resident.

Thursday, Dec. 17

4:19 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on U.S. Highway 71.

6:23 a.m. Police arrested Mark Vandermolen, 51, in connection with public intoxication after responding to a call about someone acting strangely on Riordan Road.

Friday, Dec. 18

1:30 p.m. A 16-foot trailer was reportedly stolen from a Rillington Drive lot.

10:56 a.m. A vehicle break-in was reported on Ashwell Lane. A wallet was reportedly stolen from the vehicle and the owner's debit card had already been used by the time they called it in, according to the dispatch log.

Saturday, Dec. 19

1:40 a.m. Police arrested Charae Red, 30, in connection with public intoxication after responding to a suspicious person call involving someone "running around and banging on the glass" at Cunningham Corner.

Sunday, Dec. 20

1:26 p.m. Police helped a motorist who ran out of gas at the police station.

9:58 p.m. Police received a complaint of barking dogs on Glenbarr Circle.