Don D. Fenton

Don D. Fenton, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice Bentonville.

He was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Hutchinson, Kan., to James and Ruth (Hart) Fenton. He was married to Mary (LeClair) Fenton for 67 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked for the Hutchinson, Kan., Fire Dept. for 27 years and retired as a captain. He moved to Arkansas in 1980 and was employed by Beaver Lake Concrete. He enjoyed boat fishing and spending time on Beaver Lake before moving to Bella Vista in 1993, where he worked at several of the Bella Vista golf courses. He continued to golf until the age of 90.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ervin Fenton of Largo, Fla.; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Kukuk of Perry, Okla.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary; daughter, Cindy Van Meter of Bella Vista; son, Steve Fenton (Judy) of Bentonville; sister, Norma Gibson of Rogers; and four grandchildren.

A visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice Bentonville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Jamesetta 'Jamie' Johnson

Jamesetta "Jamie" Johnson, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 19, 2020.

She was born July 24, 1945, in Leachville to James Arthur and Eunice Flourene (Smith) Manis. She was a member of Bella Vista Baptist Church and a previous volunteer at Northwest Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Doug Johnson; son, Cary Johnson (Suzi) of Chicago, Ill.; sister, Iva Goodman of Tomball, Texas; and grandchild, Kaiden Johnson.

No services are planned. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Bella Vista Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice. Inurnment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Louis Floyd Larson

Louis Floyd Larson, 101, resident of Bella Vista, Ark., since 1986, died Dec. 15, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born March 7, 1919, in Lakeland, Minn., to Nels and Hulda Larson, one of five children.

He was raised on a small farm in S.E. Minnesota and served in the U.S. Army reserves. He worked as an engineer for IBM for 41 years. He married Gladys in 1946 and celebrated 73 years of marriage. After retiring, they moved to Bella Vista in 1986 and he served on Crime Watch for 20 years. He fixed just about anything, enjoyed traveling, playing cards, working in the yard, watching baseball and football. He was a member of United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Raymond, Clement, Mabel and Vera.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Kenny; and two granddaughters.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life or Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Patrick and Vanita McKelvey

Patrick and Vanita McKelvey, both 83, died Dec. 10, 2020, and Dec. 9, 2020, respectively. The couple was married 62 years, meeting at San Diego State University. Patrick was a Public Relations professional, honored to have worked in the Ronald Reagan administrations, both in California and Washington, D.C. Vanita "Nita" was a homemaker while her children were young and went on to have careers in Real Estate and Travel.

Patrick was born in Akron, Ohio, to Norman and Irma McKelvey. Nita was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Lee and Frieda Burnside. They are survived by their three children, Peggy Rosenthal (Steven) of Bella Vista, Ark., Colleen McKelvey-Moore (Kemp) of Windermere, Fla., and Mitchell McKelvey of Albuquerque, N.M. They had five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The couple shared a love of travel, sports, and horse racing. Nita also enjoyed playing bridge with several groups in Bella Vista. The McKelvey's were members of Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Services for the couple will be held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Elizabeth Dale Rodgers Mitchell

Elizabeth Dale Rodgers Mitchell, known to her friends as Bettye, passed away on December 14, 2020. She was 94 years young.

Bettye grew up in Blytheville, Arkansas, and left at the age of 18 to marry her husband of 66 years, Jack Mitchell, during World War II. She and Jack lived many places throughout their marriage, including Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas, and Tennessee. Bettye made dear friends everywhere she lived. Bettye was a woman who loved people, loved a good book, and loved God. She was a natural entertainer, and her house was always the one where everyone felt at home. She was quick with an invitation and there was always room for one more.

She instilled in many generations of her family the importance of helping others, whether it was at the Jones Memorial Community Center, at church, with a friend or neighbor in need, or helping with Jack's big band. She had a deep faith and prayed daily for all those she loved. She also loved a party, always had a full dance card, and could get the giggles just if you looked at her funny.

Bettye was the mother of six kids, Jackie Frye, and husband, Jim of Cleveland, Tenn., Libby Perry, and husband, Tom of Forsyth, Ga., Troy, and wife, Ale of Austin, Texas, Curt, Dan, and wife, Barbara of Overland Park, Kan., and Tom, and wife, Jenn of Pocatello, Idaho. She has more than two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her a bushel and a peck and called her their GG. Bettye is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and lots of special friends who were like family. Special thanks to Nova and all the staff at Garden Plaza for their loving care and kindness.

Bettye is meeting her lifelong dance partner, Jack, in heaven, along with her son Curt, her sister Shirley, her parents, and sisters- and brothers-in-law. We know she is so happy to get there.

A private family celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Mary Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. Due to the National Pandemic, the service will be live-streamed on Ralph Buckner Funeral Home Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Unity Center and Amedisys Foundation.

We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Mitchell family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Gret Morganroth

Grete Morganroth, 98, of Rogers, Ark., was born June 15, 1922, in Mulsum, Germany. She died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Hansen of Bella Vista and son-in-law, Mike Hansen; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Don FENTON

Patrick and Vanita MCKELVEY

Lou LARSON