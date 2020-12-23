The POA board quickly approved a bylaws change dealing with the annual elections at its monthly meeting on Thursday. It made a common practice official.

The change concerns elections when there are more than three vacancies to fill. There are always at least three vacancies since the nine three-year terms are staggered, but if a board member doesn't complete his term, there might be a fourth vacancy and that position will be for less than three years. In the past, the short term was given to the person who placed fourth in the election, but that was never clearly stated in the bylaws. The proposed change will fix that.

The change will not affect a position that becomes vacant during the election period. During the 2020 election, board member Steve McKee was removed by the board, but that happened after the ballots had been printed and mailed. The board appointed Mike Abb to fill that seat. The last year of that term will be part of the 2021 election since the bylaws only allow an appointed member to serve until the next election.

The board voted to improve a small section of the Back 40 Trails. The improvement should make the trails more user friendly, General Manager Tom Judson told the board. It will result in smaller, easy loops.

Also, the board voted to accept land for trails, some of which was part of the parcel that was sold last year. A small section of the land that was referred to as the ArkMo land will be returned to the POA for trails and General Manager Tom Judson said Cooper Communities, the original developer of the POA, will probably bring the land into the POA so it can become common property. Most of the trails in Bella Vista are on POA common property, he reminded the board.

Neither project should increase the cost of maintaining the trails, Judson said. In fact, he pointed out that the more a trail is used, the less expensive it is to maintain, but board member Sandy Fosdick was opposed to both of the trail plans. Many members don't like the trails, she said, and, at some point, the $35,000 a year that the POA has committed to trail maintenance will have to go up.

During the last assessment election, the POA administration agreed that no more money would be spent on trails for three years, but that commitment didn't include the two $35,000 trail maintenance agreements which had already been made. Judson said adding the two trail projects won't cost the POA any more money, so the agreement will not be violated.

The board vote was seven to two, with Jerry Hover and Fosdick against accepting the land. The addition of the short sections on the Back Forty passed, with Jerry Hover, Fosdick and Jerre Barron Jr. voting against.

The board heard a financial report from Controller Stacie Higgins. November was a pretty good month, she said, with revenue and gross profit above budget, although expenses were also over budget.

Last year, the POA borrowed funds from the water department to help with the expense of putting out the Trafalgar Road fire. The loan is being repaid with interest ahead of the goal that was budgeted.

The POA will continue to borrow smaller amounts from the water department each year in November and December, Judson said, because income always drops in those months. In January when people pay annual fees, income goes up and the money is repaid.

Board member David Whelchel said, since the POA owns the water department, the loans are not a problem.