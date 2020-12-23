Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a shrink ray. I'd also like a nerf gun that never runs out of bullets so I can keep shooting them at my Dad when we play. Can you please wake me up whenever you get here, and also bring Rudolph inside with you?

Love, Corben Carlton

Dear Santa,

I've been a good girl part of the year. My tree is nice. My house is a little bit decorated. I will have cookies ready for you on Christmas. For Christmas I would like you to bring me a Baby Alive that stomps and talks, with brown hair and glasses and ponytails. Also I would like the Barbie that makes cakes. I want a little toy dog, since Mama said I can't have a real one this year. And could I also have a cat poops a lot? I want a doll that's named Lilie that looks like a real baby, too. I love you Santa!

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

My name is Rebecca, it is changing to Leanna. It snowed today. I've been good. I would really like a glow in the dark pony that lights up. I love my brother. He would really like roblox toys. He really likes those. His name is Jayden. I will leave milk and cookies for you and your reindeers. :) Thank you Santa!

Dear Santa,

I want - Ryan's toy, Jojo siwa toys, Harry potter toys, Life doll clothes, Life doll bed.

Love Ally

Dear Santa,

I want a withered Bonnie plush. I also want a phantom foxy plush. Also I would like a trampoline. Thank you for being so good and kind.

Ti