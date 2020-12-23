Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A bright light display sits outside the Inn at Bella Vista.

The Inn at Bella Vista has set up a bright light display for the holiday season, visible alongside Chelsea Road.

The light display lines the Inn's driveway at 101 Chelsea Road with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 lights.

Managing partner Beverly Williams said that she's owned the Inn for a quarter of a century and her late husband really loved decorating at Christmas time.

The display is turned on and off manually and typically on from about 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., she said.

While she's gone a bit easier on lights the past few years, Williams explained that she wanted to put together something positive after what has been a rough year for just about everybody.

"I wanted to create a bright spot this year, something that reminds us that everything isn't always dark," she said.

The whole display was about a week's worth of work, she said, with a few days working two to three hours per day plus another three or four days just working on wiring.

"You've got to run electrical cords everywhere," Williams said.

Williams added she was extremely appreciative of friends and workers who helped out with the display.

"I've been very fortunate," she said.