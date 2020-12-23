Saturday Bocce Ball
Winners Dec. 12 were: Red Team (2-0) -- Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong, Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan and Art Hamilton. Blue Team -- Joyce Hansen, Zona Dahl, Jerry Varno, Bill Dieleman and Gene Reidl.
