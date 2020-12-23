File photo Adding a cat or dog to your family is a big decision, and these days there are many ways for you to do so. Adopting a cat or dog shouldn’t be taken lightly—after all, you’ll hopefully have this pet in your home for years to come. Visit us at 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714 or call 479-855-6020. Hours (some days may differ) during this holiday are: Tuesday - 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Wednesday - 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Thursday (Christmas Eve) - 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Friday (Christmas Day) - 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday - 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday - 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Monday - closed.

File photo Adding a cat or dog to your family is a big decision, and these days there are many ways for you to do so. Adopting a cat or dog shouldn't be taken lightly -- after all, you'll hopefully have this pet in your home for years to come. Visit us at 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, or call 479-855-6020. Hours (some days may differ) during this holiday season are: Tuesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday (Christmas Eve) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday (Christmas Day) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday -- closed.

File photo Adding a cat or dog to your family is a big decision, and these days there are many ways for you to do so. Adopting a cat or dog shouldn't be taken lightly -- after all, you'll hopefully have this pet in your home for years to come. Visit us at 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, or call 479-855-6020. Hours (some days may differ) during this holiday season are: Tuesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday (Christmas Eve) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday (Christmas Day) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday -- closed.

File photo Adding a cat or dog to your family is a big decision, and these days there are many ways for you to do so. Adopting a cat or dog shouldn't be taken lightly -- after all, you'll hopefully have this pet in your home for years to come. Visit us at 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, or call 479-855-6020. Hours (some days may differ) during this holiday season are: Tuesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday (Christmas Eve) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday (Christmas Day) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday -- closed.

Staff Report