BV Animal Shelter Wishes All a Merry Christmas! Today at 4:00 a.m.
File photo Adding a cat or dog to your family is a big decision, and these days there are many ways for you to do so. Adopting a cat or dog shouldn't be taken lightly -- after all, you'll hopefully have this pet in your home for years to come. Visit us at 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, or call 479-855-6020. Hours (some days may differ) during this holiday season are: Tuesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday (Christmas Eve) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday (Christmas Day) -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday -- closed.

Staff Report

