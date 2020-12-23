Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Blowing Spring winter wonderland by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Branches lined with stubborn green leaves bend under a layer of heavy snow, creating a green and white tunnel over a section of Blowing Springs trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Branches lined with stubborn green leaves bend under a layer of heavy snow, creating a green and white tunnel over a section of Blowing Springs trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Branches lined with stubborn green leaves bend under a layer of heavy snow, creating a green and white tunnel over a section of Blowing Springs trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Branches lined with stubborn green leaves bend under a layer of heavy snow, creating a green and white tunnel over a section of Blowing Springs trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Blowing Spring continues to flow despite freezing temperatures and snow piled outside its outlet.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Blowing Spring continues to flow despite freezing temperatures and snow piled outside its outlet.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Blowing Spring continues to flow despite freezing temperatures and snow piled outside its outlet.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Shimmering icicles and vibrant green moss cling to a rock outcropping alongside the Blowing Springs trails.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Shimmering icicles and vibrant green moss cling to a rock outcropping alongside the Blowing Springs trails.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Shimmering icicles and vibrant green moss cling to a rock outcropping alongside the Blowing Springs trails.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

photo
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Blowing Spring continues to flow despite freezing temperatures and snow piled outside its outlet.
photo
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Shimmering icicles and vibrant green moss cling to a rock outcrop alongside the Blowing Springs trails.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT