Photo courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum Rachel Spriggs is shown in 1984 at her home surrounded by toys ready to be distributed by the Salvation Army to children throughout northwest Arkansas.

The information below was compiled from scrapbooks and memorabilia stored at the Bella Vista Historical Museum in its scrapbook repository section.

The holidays are a good time to remember Bella Vista's very own "Doll Lady", Rachel Spriggs. She received many awards for her work, including the Arkansas Governor's Volunteer Excellence Award in 1996 from Mike Huckabee "in recognition of outstanding volunteer service to the people of Arkansas."

Spriggs was born in 1918 and grew up in Illinois. She and her husband Darrell moved to Fayetteville in 1949, where he joined the UA faculty as an Economics professor. She was a librarian and elementary school teacher, and was asked in 1965 by the Salvation Army in Fayetteville to help with their Christmas toy program for children in need. She was given a large box of dolls, each needing to be repaired, cleaned and clothed. She used scrap materials that she had salvaged over the years, and with the help of friends and volunteers, managed to come up with underwear, shoes and clothes for each doll. That was the start of the 'doll project'.

The Spriggs retired to Bella Vista in 1985, where she expanded the doll project to include new and used stuffed toys, wooden toys, doll houses and furniture, knitted and crocheted items, and sewn garments for children. Monetary donations were accepted also to help purchase new clothing to give to families in need.

Each summer, Spriggs would announce the project and start recruiting volunteers. The July 12, 1989, "Weekly Vista" reported that they were looking for builders to help with doll houses, and knitters to knit caps and mittens. June 22 had been that year's first work day, when four women scrubbed and washed more than 100 dolls. Workshops in July focused on the dolls' hair, sewing undergarments, and making furniture. They continued through August and September on a twice-weekly basis at the Spriggs home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Before Christmas, the Spriggs would host a "Dolls Tea" at their home to display the completed items and thank all the volunteers who had helped with the project that year. The "Weekly Vista" of December 6, 1989, reported, "The Dolls Tea was a proud display of the work of Rachel and her assistants. Lining the Spriggs home on shelves and tables were marching platoons of soldiers made from liquid soap bottles; herds of cows and horses that had emerged from painted milk cartons, and yards of yarn beautifully woven into scarves and hats, transformed into armors against winter wind." After the Dolls Tea, the items were all boxed up and loaded on trucks by Salvation Army personnel to be distributed to children throughout northwest Arkansas during the holiday season.

In 1990, the Salvation Army gave Spriggs the "Others" award for her then 25 years of dedicated service to the toy program. They surprised her with the award and a banquet in her honor in Oklahoma City. Presenting the award was General Eva Burrows, headquartered in London, who was the Salvation Army General over 93 countries. Burrows said only one other such award had been given in her tenure, and that was to former first lady Barbara Bush. The award originated in 1911 when Salvation Army founder William Booth telegraphed all Army officers across the world on Christmas Day. The message contained one word, "Others", to remind the officers to think of others during Christmas.

In 1996, Spriggs named Linda Larson her project coordinator and asked her to take over the reins. A nonprofit organization was formed named "The Bella Vista Toy & Clothing Project", with a five person coordinating committee responsible for getting the necessary supplies and recruiting volunteers to help. They held an Open House each fall to showcase the completed items, and to thank all the volunteers.

Rachel Spriggs died in January 1997, and Linda Larson continued the project for three more years. The January 22, 1997, "Weekly Vista" reported, "More than 200 volunteers work actively on the project each year, including organizations such as the Bella Vista Women's Club, Bella Vista Decorative Artists, Ozark Mountain Decorative Artists, and the Pieces and Patches Quilt Guild of Rogers."

The 34th and final Open House was held November 4 and 5, 1999, at the First United Methodist Church. The November 3, 1999, "Weekly Vista" noted that Linda Larson was moving from the area so that would be the final year of the project. Darrell Spriggs died a few years later, in 2003.

The Spriggs always left their decorations up and celebrated Christmas all year. Her favorite poem was by Helen Steiner Rice, and was permanently painted on a full length mirror near their front door. Titled "Let Us Live Christmas Every Day," it says:

Christmas is more than a day at the end of the year, more than a season of joy and good cheer,

Christmas is really God's pattern for living, to be followed all year by unselfish giving ...

For the holiday season awakens good cheer and draws us closer to those we hold dear,

And we open our hearts and find it is good to live among men as we always should ...

But as soon as the tinsel is stripped from the tree, the spirit of Christmas fades silently

Into the background of daily routine and is lost in the whirl of life's busy scene,

And all unawares we miss and forego the greatest blessing that mankind can know ...

For if we lived Christmas each day, as we should, and made it our aim to always do good,

We'd find the lost key to meaningful living that comes not from Getting,

but from unselfish Giving.