I didn't know much about Bella Vista when I started with the "Weekly Vista" even though I had lived in Rogers for 10 years. From my vantage point in Rogers, I heard that Bella Vista was a retirement community and through most of those Rogers years, I wasn't thinking about retirement. I wrote a regular column for the Rogers weekly paper called "A Mother's Musing."

When we moved there, our kids were still in school. We were still doing soccer practices, carpools and swimming lessons. I was still a Girl Scout leader. While I made an effort to get involved in my new hometown, I didn't look around at the neighboring communities.

My occasional column for the "Weekly Vista" has been called "The Next Chapter," but it could have been titled "Empty Nester." We sent our youngest off to college about the time I started at the "Vista." We had one "Come on back," the term we used when our oldest moved back into the basement bedroom for a year, but for most of the time I worked at the Vista, I was an actual empty nester. Suddenly retirement was no longer something for old people.

Then we had the year of the weddings with enough sibling drama for a lifetime. Eventually, all three kids were married, employed and homeowners and they were even speaking to each other. Our job as parents was done. The empty nest was forever and we started talking about downsizing.

There had to be a next step and it happened just a couple of months ago.

When my oldest daughter was expecting the first grandchild, I laughed at her ... a lot. I reminisced about what a difficult baby she was. I told her how she used to keep us up nights and embarrass us during the day. I told her about her father scooping her up in the middle of a church service and the whole congregation breathing a communal sigh of relief when the door closed on the two of them. And when she learned how to get out of her car seat while I was driving, and how to undress in the crib instead of napping. I laughed and waited for my revenge to be born. But not everything goes as planned.

The first grandbaby came along and was quickly recognized as the cutest baby ever. But she was born in the time of covid and her parents were warned to keep her safely home. The doctors scared the new parents to death. There's no treatment for an infant with covid-19.

The baby was introduced to friends and extended family on the back porch. Some days her schedule included a window viewing and we teased her parents about teaching her a royal wave. As grandparents, my husband and I were allowed inside only after we promised to obey all the social distancing rules.

Her first Thanksgiving was outside and the family divided up into household groups and ate at separate card tables.

It's always hard for a parent to make the decision about full-time daycare, and a pandemic makes it even harder. But her parents both have careers and her mom, my oldest daughter, was starting her second career. That was how my random thoughts of retirement gelled into a plan.

So now I'm embarking on a new career as a granny/nanny. I never really expected to be sucked back into a life of bottles, diapers and musical toys, but I loved having my own babies at home, so why not?

First, I had to learn the new rules of babies. Babies can no longer be allowed to sleep on their stomachs, but they do need a few minutes a day of "tummy time" to strengthen their neck muscles. The toys that their parents enjoyed are no longer baby safe and the toys that today's babies are given all have music and blinking lights. The old wind-up swing that I considered the best invention ever has been replaced with electric seats that swing, vibrate and duplicate a car ride. And each of the seats had a harness that could hold a full-grown adult prisoner. Today's babies will never get away.

I try my best to play by the new rules because I still remember the conversations with my mother-in-law about why my children needed to be in a car seat even for a short trip to the store. Yes, even though her children had survived standing up in the front seat, my children had to be safely belted into a car seat for every trip.

The day my daughter went back to work she remarked that the grandbaby had developed a new skill. She can shriek now. At three months old she knows what she wants and how to get it. She's just like her mom, I laughed, ready to repeat the old stories about the baby who used to scare the neighbors and reduce me to tears.

But then the new mother left, and the new baby was left with the old grandmother. And I found myself thinking, isn't revenge supposed to be sweet?

Lynn Atkins is a "Weekly Vista" reporter, an occasional columnist and a sporadic blogger. Opinions expressed are those of the author.