Bella Vista saw 79 new covid-19 cases in the week ending Dec. 14, according to data reported by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

That increase brings the total number of cases reported in Bella Vista to 766, or roughly 3% of the population.

This is a smaller increase than the previous week's 91 new cases, but the increase remains steep compared to numbers reported earlier this year by the Little Rock-based health policy center.

The same organization reports 259 new cases for the same time-period in Bentonville, bringing its total to 2,239, as well as 522 new cases in Rogers, bringing its total to 5,757 -- or roughly 7% of the population.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 12,350 total cases for Benton County, with 182 deaths and 11,165 recoveries as of Dec. 18.

For nearby Washington County, the department reports 15,727 total cases with 175 deaths and 14,132 recoveries.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reports 1,872 confirmed cases as of Dec. 20, with eight new that day and 25 deaths. The department reported 1,738 patients released and five hospitalized.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 17,592,760 cases, 201,490 of which are new, with 315,260 total deaths as of Dec. 20 at 12:16 p.m.

The first shipment of covid-19 vaccines arrived in Arkansas on Dec. 14 and weekly shipments are expected.

City offices remain closed until February 2021.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.