In December, the monthly Senior Smart Talk panel was one person, Robin Mizell, the district director of the Attorney General's Northwest Arkansas office. She was there to talk about scams and technology.

Senior Smart Talk presents issues that affect senior citizens with a free monthly seminar. Now, the seminars are held online via Zoom.

The holiday season, host Alison Van Hecke explained, always brings a few scams. This year, with more people shopping online because of covid-19, there are more ways for scammers to take advantage of the situation.

Scammers can be very convincing, Mizell said. That's why even scams that have been around a long time, like when a "grandchild" is calling in need of bail money, will still work. The scammers take advantage of the senior citizens' desire to help out.

Lately, the one she hears about the most is referred to as an imposter scam. That's when someone calls pretending to be from a government agency.

"Government agencies are not going to call you out of the blue," she said. Unless you have requested a phone call from Social Security or Medicaid, don't answer those calls. If you want to check on the authenticity of a call from an agency or business, don't call back on the number they provide. Instead, look up their number online and call.

There have also been reports of scammers taking advantage of people's concern with the coronavirus. She recommends that if a caller claims to be a contract tracer, look up the health department's number and call before giving out information.

The Attorney General's office has already sued individuals who claim to have a cure or treatment for the virus. She expects scammers to find ways to use vaccination claims soon.

Recently, many scammers have learned how to "spoof" phone numbers that appear to be local, she said. They know older people will answer the phone because they assume it's a doctor's office or maybe someone from church who needs help. She recommends that people allow voice mail to take a message unless they recognize the number, even if it appears local.

Charity fraud also goes up during the holidays because scammers know that people are more inclined to help out this time of year. Also, because of the pandemic, nonprofits need more support than usual.

Don't allow yourself to be pressured to give over the phone. Ask for written information or check the organization's website. The Arkansas Secretary of State maintains a list of legitimate nonprofits Mizell said.

Be wary of calls from people who say they are with a utility company. Some people may panic if the caller threatens to turn off the electric or water service, but utility companies will always send something through the mail before they call.

There are also scammers who use email to reach a victim, she said. Sometimes they pose as tech companies that offer to help keep your computer up to date. They may use names that sound familiar, but if allowed in, they can control your computer and steal your information.

Red flags to look for when you have written offers include spelling mistakes and bad grammar. Sometimes, too many details can be a red flag. Scammers may volunteer more information than needed to make themselves look legitimate. Also, look closely at the email address of the sender. If it ends in gmail.com, it's probably not from a big corporation like Microsoft, she said.

Offers to work from home as a "mystery shopper," are scams, she said. Just keep in mind, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Sometimes scammers use text messages. If you receive a text message about a package to be delivered and you didn't order anything, it may be a scam.

If you chose to buy from individuals online using Craig's List or Facebook Marketplace, do not give out your home address, she warned. Use a safe meeting spot, like the parking lot of a police station to meet.

Scammers want to be paid through prepaid debit cards, money wiring, or services like Venmo. When shopping online, it's safer to use a credit card, she said.

Also, don't deposit a check that comes to you unexpectedly, and don't pay a fee to collect prize money. A real prize won't require a "handling fee," she said. Don't fall for a scammer who says you are eligible for a government grant. It doesn't exist.

It's important to review credit card and bank statements. Also, check your own credit report regularly to be safe from identity theft. She also recommended using a shredder to dispose of sensitive paperwork and not carrying unnecessary cards in your wallet. For example, your social security card should be put away in a space place, not carried in your wallet.

Mizell finished by providing the phone number and email address of the local Attorney General's office, 479 306 7153, [email protected].