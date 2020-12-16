A single-week record 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported for the week ending Dec. 7 in Bella Vista.

This increase brings the city's total confirmed cases to 713, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center that has been reporting COVID cases by city since August.

Nearby Bentonville saw a 279-case increase in the same week, bringing its total to 2,064, while Rogers' 493-case increase brought the city's total to 5,420.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 11,706 total cases in Benton County as a whole, with 173 deaths and 10,643 recoveries as of Dec. 13.

The department also reported 14,966 total cases with 170 deaths and 13,444 recoveries for nearby Washington County.

Across the state line the McDonald County Health Department reported 1,753 total cases Dec. 12, two new that day, with 24 deaths, six patients hospitalized and 1,605 released.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 16,113,148 total confirmed cases and 298,266 deaths as if 12:16 p.m. Dec. 14.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Arkansas Dec. 14.

City offices remain closed until 2021.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.