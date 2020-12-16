The Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board met on Thursday in a work session. Work sessions usually don't involve a vote. Rather, it's a chance for board members to hear about issues that will be on the agenda at the next regular meeting. The regular meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.

The board discussed a proposed change to bylaws recommended by the Rules and Regulations Committee. It concerns elections when there are more than three vacancies to fill. There are always at least three vacancies since the nine three-year terms are staggered, but if a board member doesn't complete his term, there might be a fourth vacancy and that position will be for less than three years. Traditionally, the short term is given to the person who placed fourth in the election, but that was never clearly stated in the bylaws. The proposed change will fix that.

Sandy Fosdick worried that members have misunderstood the proposed change. It does not apply to a vacancy that came about after the start of the election. During the 2020 election, board member Steve McKee was removed by the board, but that happened after the ballots had been printed and mailed. The board appointed Mike Abb to fill that seat but only until the May 2021 election when members will fill the position for the last year of the original term.

Tom Judson presented two improvements to the trails system. The first was a proposed improvement in the area close to Lake Ann. Those trails haven't been widely used. Improvements will make the trails more usable, which actually makes maintenance costs go down. Many trail users are looking for smaller loops, so part of the plan is a new trail that connect two existing trails and form a shorter loop.

Also, land that was once part of the ArkMo parcel may be transferred back to the POA. The entire ArkMo parcel was sold by the POA last year. Now trail developers are suggesting that a small portion should go back to the POA to aid in the development of trails. The POA would be responsible for maintenance on those trails, but it would be part of the $35,000 maintenance expense that was already approved.

He reminded the board that whether or not ownership of the land changes, the POA has already agreed to maintain the trails up to $35,000 a year.

Both the board and the city will have to approve an amendment to the trails agreement, but Judson thought the city would agree.

Also, Cooper Communities would need to agree to bring the property into the POA so it can become common property. If the land is part of the POA, water service can be established so a water fountain can be added at the trailhead, Judson said.

Fosdick said that the 2020 plan, introduced during the last assessment increase election seemed to indicate that the POA would not add any trails for three years. While the plan means the POA won't pay to build any new trails, adding any trail will eventually mean increased maintenance costs and members may feel it violates the agreement.

The vote on the trails will be taken on Thursday.