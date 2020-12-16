Frankie is a one year old Corgi mix. He likes other dogs and is very playful. He loves to play fetch. He needs a home without small children, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Staff Report