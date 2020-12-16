On December 21st, Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest to earth during the past 400 years, and they will also be in conjunction with one another. I am told that their light will equal about a fifth the size of a full moon. That's a lot better than the Northern Lights.

The Bible says in Matthew that the Magi saw the star in the East and came to worship Jesus before his second birthday. The biblical story suggests that they "followed" the star until it came to rest over Jesus in Bethlehem. I used to laugh at various Christmas programs which depicted a huge star on a wire moving across the front of a church's sanctuary while being followed by the Magi. Since not even the sun or moon can actually produce enough guidance to lead anyone anywhere, it is obvious that there has been a lot of misunderstanding about the star over Bethlehem.

The Magi were not wise men in the typical sense; they were students of the stars. They were probably from Persia (today's Iran), and became very excited when they discovered how bright the light was in the sky when at least two and maybe three of our planets joined together in conjunction. Interestingly, a study of the stars does reveal that there was such a conjunction around the time of Jesus' birth, although the dating is not completely precise.

These Magi were probably a part of the priestly class within the Zoroastrian religion--respected court advisors, scholars, scientists of a sort, and devout believers in God. They studied the stars and looked to them for signs of God's plans and world events. No, they were not the people behind contemporary horoscopes, which were unknown then. The prophet Zoroaster was to Zoroastrianism what Moses was to Judaism. However, this is not to say that they believed the same way about God; it is to suggest that their relationship was more like comparing Islam with Judaism. They did share the concept of a powerful God and some other theological ideas.

A few years ago, I was studying a computer program called "Red Shift" a friend had given to me, and discovered that we were to have a similar conjunction of planets at such and such a time. I told my wife to be on the lookout for sermons predicting that this would be a sign of Jesus' return, and sure enough, I was astounded at the number of pastors preaching that very same doctrine. Of course, Jesus did not return at that time, and we continue to look forward to the time when he actually will return.

These Magi brought three special gifts: gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Since there were three gifts, many people have assumed that there were actually three magi; and the Catholic Church has even provided names for them: Melchior, Casper, and Balthazar. The apocryphal story of a fourth wise man has a great message, but it did not happen. However, the gifts of the magi were significant. Gold is the gift for a king; frankincense was a valuable perfume of the temple; myrrh is used in the embalming process. Each of these gifts were used during Jesus' life, and have come to symbolize his ministry and death.

So here we are with a contemporary star, and I for one plan on being outside on December 21st to witness it for myself. I love to look at the stars and contemplate the universe. Scientists have estimated that on a clear night away from city lights it is possible to see as many as 10,000 stars at one time. That's fantastic, but nothing compared to what's actually out there. Surely, Jesus just have had a little fun creating all of the heavens. Regardless, I will not be looking at the stars imagining that Jesus is returning while the stars are shining so brightly. I will only be looking and dreaming of the immensity of God. I may not understand, but I can appreciate what God has done for us, and give Him thanks for the stars showing all of us a new tomorrow.

As the Psalmist said (8:3-5), "When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, The moon and the stars, which You have ordained, What is man that You are mindful of him, And the son of man that You visit him?"

• • •

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.