Photo submitted Cindee Johnson, right, along with other members of the Concordia staff, has been with visiting shut ins to spread Christmas joy all over the community.

On the day before Thanksgiving, Cindee Johnson stood outside of Allen's Grocery and offered free hugs and kisses to everyone. They were socially distant, foil-wrapped, Hersey's hugs and kisses, of course.

"We were thinking of how we could reach out to the community," Johnson explained. "It's so needed this year."

The community, she said, loved the event and the chocolate.

Johnson works for Concordia Retirement Center and has spent the last few months making sure Concordia residents can keep in touch with family and friends. She's helped with the tech so residents can Facetime their families and she set up some pen pal relationships Now she's looking for ways to reach even further.

The hugs and kisses distribution was just the beginning. "Operation Love" will be an ongoing initiative and she's has a couple of plans for the holidays.

She reached out to the local Kiwanis Club. It usually meets at Concordia but in-person meetings were put on hold because of the pandemic. But the club is still selling poinsettias, so Johnson bought some. Then she started calling all the local churches to put together a list of shut-ins and people who need some Christmas cheer.

Late last week, she borrowed the Concordia Van and recruited a few staff members and they set out to visit shut-ins.

Because of social distancing guidelines, the staff members don't go inside. Instead, they take a few steps back and sing a Christmas carol. A poinsettia is left on the doorstep.

Operation Love won't stop after the holidays, Johnson promised. She plans a minimum of one event each quarter.