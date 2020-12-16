Arkansas Master Naturalists Training

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training, which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group socially distanced field time is also planned. Please visit their website to complete an application - NWAMN.org.

BV Animal Shelter Santa Paws Fundraiser

Looking for a unique Christmas gift? Consider giving a donation to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter with "Santa Paws." In return, the shelter will send personalized cards to designees notifying them of your gift. Designees will also receive a quarterly newsletter with the latest shelter news. Your tax-deductible gift will enrich the lives of the "cold noses and warm hearts" of many shelter kids who will know that Santa Paws has come to town. Contact 479-855-6020 or go to https://bellavista-animalshelter.org/events/ for more information and a form to donate.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

You are invited to a "Drive-Through Christmas Program" on Dec. 18, 19, 20, and 21 in the church back parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The address is 1990 Forest Hills Boulevard.

BV City Facilities Remain Closed

Bella Vista city facilities will remain closed to non-emergency public traffic until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in an attempt to limit the spread of covid-19. City business will still be conducted online and via phone and email.

This closure applies to the city's administration offices at City Hall, Bella Vista Public Library, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services and the city's street department. The lobbies of the police and fire departments will be open to emergency traffic only, with the exception of delivery of supplies.

The Bella Vista Public Library book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, and library staff is available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-855-1753. Cardholders may update their accounts if they have expired, and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

If you have business with a specific employee, please contact that employee via email. A staff directory can be found online. For building permits and inspection services, email [email protected] For general city assistance, email [email protected]

For police and fire assistance, call dispatch at 479-855-3771. As always, in an emergency, call 911.

If you do not have access to email, you may call or text the city's main number at 479-876-1255.

The city appreciates your patience during this time, as the health and safety of the public and city employees remain of utmost importance.

Property Owners Association

Candidates for POA Board of Directors -- The 2021 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. If you are interested in serving on the POA Board of Directors, you can contact the corporate secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or you can make an appointment to pick up a printed version. This year, there are two changes to the packet: 1) Now required is a background check (Article III, Section 1 -- "Convicted felons and those required to register as a sex offender may not serve on the Board of Directors") (a consent form is included in the packet), and 2) The required 50 petition signatures may be obtained and completed online or in person. The Board candidate sends a member a link, which is an online form asking for their information and electronic signature. Once submitted, the form is sent directly to the corporate secretary for verification.

Important dates for board candidates:

• Jan. 6 -- Informational meeting in the boardroom at the Country Club (with social distancing protocol);

• Jan. 13 -- Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary;

• Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. -- Lottery for candidate ballot listing and candidate names released at the regular session board meeting;

• Feb. 22 -- Candidate profiles are due to the corporate secretary;

• March 16 at 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates (Location is TBD due to the changing restrictions as a result of the pandemic);

• April 13 -- Election begins;

• May 18 -- Annual meeting/election closes.

My Bella Vista app -- The POA has announced the launch of an informational app called My Bella Vista. This app is the first step in providing easy-to-access information regarding POA amenities with contact and map information, fitness classes, events, weather and news. Due to covid, there are not as many classes and events to post at this time. The POA asks for your patience as it works through the initial launch.

You can find the My Bella Vista app at the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, with the hours of 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks are required and visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum and, if visiting with a group, please stay together. The number of visitors at one time will be limited to 10. If visitors happen to arrive when the museum is at maximum capacity, they will be asked to wait outside until there is room for additional visitors. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

In addition to the museum's exhibits displaying the 100-plus years of Bella Vista history, there is a special exhibit of Fisher-Price vintage children's toys, courtesy of Fisher-Price company historian Bruce Fox. The museum's gift shop has holiday merchandise available, including Christmas tree ornaments and holiday note cards featuring vintage scenes of Bella Vista. Admission is free.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone 479-855-2335 or visit www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

Wishing Spring Gallery

There are great gifts to be found in The Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road, which has reopened on a limited basis. Days open are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The hours open are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the building. The Clay Studio and its classes will remain closed due to covid-19.

Benton County Empty Bowls

Benton County Empty Bowls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and raises money to combat hunger and food insecurity in the Benton County area.

Last year it raised more than $10,000 which went to provide 100,000 meals to food-insecure people in Northwest Arkansas. The target for this year is $20,000 and, with the current pandemic, the need is even greater. The website, www.bentoncountyemptybowls.org, is where you may purchase a hand-built ceramic bowl. One hundred percent of the gross profit from the sale of bowls and additional donations go toward the goal. More than 1,200 bowls have been created by 10 contributing artists and will be available on the website for sale. Bowls sell for donations of $20 and $25 each. Local sales may be picked up at The Wishing Spring Gallery during its open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center presents two free screenings of The Polar Express Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2 and 7 p.m. as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming.

Wear your best holiday pajamas for this family holiday tradition and snuggle in to watch the show. Tickets are free but must be reserved by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

The Polar Express tells the story of Billy, who longs to believe in Santa Claus but finds it quite difficult to do. This all changes on Christmas Eve when a mysterious train visits Billy in the middle of the night, promising to take him and a group of other lucky children to the North Pole for a visit with Santa. The train's conductor, voiced by Tom Hanks, and the other passengers help turn Billy's crisis-in-faith into a journey of self-discovery. This film is rated G.

The film will be screened in Baum Walker Hall to allow for a minimum of four empty seats between parties and every other row will remain empty. These empty rows, with select seats removed, will also serve as walkways to seats located in the center of the theater, reducing contact between patrons.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete list of health and safety precautions that will be in place for this and future performances at Walton Arts Center visit www.waltonartscenter.org.

Before or after the show, patrons can drop by Community Creative Center's Holiday Gift Market in Walker Atrium. This annual maker's market features one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists, and it supports the Community Creative Center. The market is open through Dec. 23 from 5-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

You can also grab a festive drink for kids or adults and enjoy holiday décor at Holidaze, a pop-up bar at Walton Arts Center. Holidaze offers a mix of reserved and walk-up seating and ORA to-go drinks. Reservations are $15 for a two-hour period and can be made at www.waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided, in part, by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.