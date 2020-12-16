Bruce Fox of Bella Vista, an employee of the Fisher-Price Toy Company for more than 30 years, is going to be featured in the CBS Sunday Morning News this coming Sunday, Dec. 20, in a segment about the 90th anniversary of the Fisher-Price Toy Company.

A CBS camera crew was at his house last week to film Bruce talking about his personal collection, some of which are on display at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Bruce is considered the company historian and has co-authored two books about Fisher-Price toys.