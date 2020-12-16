Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoying the sunshine by Keith Bryant | December 16, 2020 at 5:24 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lake Bella Vista's water shimmers in the sunshine as a trio of turtles sun themselves on a fallen tree on a surprisingly warm fall afternoon.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lake Bella Vista's water shimmers in the sunshine as three turtles sun themselves on a fallen tree on a surprisingly warm fall afternoon.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lake Bella Vista's water shimmers in the sunshine as three turtles sun themselves on a fallen tree on a surprisingly warm fall afternoon.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lake Bella Vista's water shimmers in the sunshine as three turtles sun themselves on a fallen tree on a surprisingly warm fall afternoon.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT