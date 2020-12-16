Arkansas Master Naturalists

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group socially distanced field time is also planned. Visit the website at NWAMN.org.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection brunch and program for December 2020 and January 2021 have been canceled due to the spike in the covid-19 virus cases.

Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The next Round Table meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, location to be determined. The group would appreciate hearing from anyone who has a room large enough to accommodate meetings for a few months on the first Thursday evening of each month since the Bella Vista Historical Museum's meeting room, where the group met prior to the pandemic, is not large enough to hold allow for meetings with social distancing. The meetings are open to everyone. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting, and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

The website details the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will not meet during December 2020 but will resume in January (TBA). It will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall (enter at the North door) of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills in Bella Vista. Social distancing, temperatures checked, mask-wearing, and sanitizing work area will be observed. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.