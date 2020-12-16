Every holiday season, I'll surrender this space to the people who are often written up in these 600-plus words every week -- yes -- the politicians of Northwest Arkansas have this space this week.

And here are their holiday greetings to you -- the voters.

All were asked by email to submit a Christmas greeting, and as always, some do and some don't. A list at the bottom of the column includes those who deserve a "lump of coal in their stocking list" for non-compliance.

Enjoy hearing these messages from your elected state Senators and state House of Representatives in 2020.

State Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie, District 92: "What a tough year this has been! And yet, when we count our blessings, we indeed are blessed here in our beautiful corner of the world. Merry Christmas to all the folks in District 92."

From State Rep. Charlene Fite, District 80: "The year 2020 has brought into clear focus what is most important to each of us: our faith, our families, our communities. I've always known that the people of our area are exceedingly generous, and you have proven it again and again during this crisis with your kind deeds and giving to those in need, most of which you've done quietly and secretly. You hear of a need, and you anonymously fill it."

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum -- District 87: "Christmas is a special time to give thanks and remember the blessings we have been given throughout the year!!! This year is no different. I am so grateful despite the difficulties we have all experienced. I am so thankful for my family and the privilege of living in NW Arkansas. To my District 87 friends and constituents, serving you is a privilege that I am thankful for and I pray God's blessings on all of you as we celebrate Jesus' birth!"

From State Rep. David Whitaker of District 85: "After a difficult and often somber year, it is the time of year again when Americans pause to celebrate the holidays of Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. No matter which of the holidays you and your loved ones plan to celebrate, Lisa and I wanted to take this opportunity to wish you all a joyous, peaceful, and healthy Holiday Season, and many blessings in what we pray will be a Happy New Year!"

State Rep. Meagan Godfrey, D-Springdale, House Dist. 89, wrote: "The best line in my favorite Christmas hymn, O Holy Night, is this: A thrill of hope; the weary world rejoices. My prayer for you this Christmas is that you would encounter a thrill of hope, even in the weariness that can sometimes accompany the season. Let your hearts be light and full of generosity and joy. Merry Christmas!"

Messages from the Upper Chamber of the State Senate come these greetings:

State Senator Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, Senate District 2, Benton and Washington Counties."Merry Christmas from the Jim Hendren family. I want to thank the people of NW Arkansas for the privilege of representing them in the Arkansas Senate."

And from state Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, District 4: "My wife, Emily, our precious daughter, Ava, and I wish everyone peace, plenty, and the treasured gift of time with loved ones this Christmas. May these last weeks of the year be a time of reflection and renewal."

State Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, District 7, also responded: "Arkansas has had a wonderful year and I look forward to even more opportunity in 2021 for all of our citizens as I truly believe the best is yet to come. I am so grateful to serve the people in my district as well as the rest of this great state."

And there you have "2020 Christmas words," from your area legislators.

On the coal-in-my-stocking list for nonreplies to you, the voters, are: Denise Garner, Nicole Clowney, Jim Dotson, Harlan Breaux, Bruce Coleman, Bob Ballinger, and Cecile Bledsoe.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.