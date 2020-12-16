Saturday Bocce Ball
Winners Dec. 5 were: Red Team (2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Marj Shafer, Bill Armstrong, and Marie Ryan. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl and Bill Dieleman.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.