The holiday season is here, and the Bella Vista Police Department wants to be sure you arrive home safely. Think twice before drinking and then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. It could save your life or the life of someone else.

BVPD is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving and to participate in the national DWI mobilization starting Dec. 18. Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure you plan for a sober designated driver before enjoying an alcoholic beverage. This holiday season, and every day, remember that "Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving."

According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 -- one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. Drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.

You can expect to see increased enforcement on the lookout for drunk drivers as we close out the year, including DWI and safety checkpoints. Our officers will perform this extra enforcement as safely as possible for the public and themselves by adhering to recommended covid-19 safety guidelines.

Think twice before getting into a vehicle and driving, to ensure you and those on the road with you make it safely home. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.