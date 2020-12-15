As kids, the Christmas season didn't start until we saw" Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on one of the three network channels available in those days. Those shows were broadcast only once during the season, so if you missed it, you were just out of luck. Remember, youngsters, we didn't have streaming media, DVRs, DVDs, or even VHS tapes back then. My parents were lucky to see any Christmas movie in the theaters. Books and newspapers were the primary sources of their holiday imaginings, which may be why they enlivened the telling of a story more so than generations that followed.

Lists of best Christmas movies abound, and everyone has their personal favorites. "It's a Wonderful Life," "White Christmas," the 1951 version of "A Christmas Carol" and "Miracle on 34th Street" are well-known standards sure to help one feel that Christmas spirit. Fewer movies with Christmas themes were made after 1960 as studios focused on television programming. Variety shows were in high televised fashion then, and each had an annual Christmas show to compete for ratings. Christmas specials, hosted by stars such as The Carpenters, Andy Williams, Dean Martin, Bob Hope, and anyone else looking to stay relevant in television were also a mainstay.

In 1983, "Trading Places" and "A Christmas Story" hit the theaters. "Trading Places" was released in July and featured Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy. The movie was set during Christmas, but the holiday was not a major emphasis. Still, many consider it a Christmas movie. I found it amusing, but its humor is diminished by today's emphasis on social correctness. Many would find the jokes offensive in the current political climate. But seeing rich-boy Aykroyd reduced to a growling animal in a Santa outfit, stuffing salmon in his pockets, is worth watching every other Christmas or so.

"A Christmas Story," comprised of vignettes from Jean Shephard's book "In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash," was released around Thanksgiving of 1983 and quickly became a seasonal favorite, even winning some awards. The premise of the movie is relatable to anyone who, as a child, had a burning need for a certain Christmas present. Darren McGavin is remarkable as "The Old Man," father to the movie's protagonist, Ralphie Parker, sweetly portrayed by 12-year-old Peter Billingsley. The tongue-stuck-on-the-freezing-pole scene is a classic. Many can identify with Ralphie going ballistic on the neighborhood bully, referred to as "the Scut Farkis affair" in the film. Turner Broadcasting runs the movie as a 24-hour marathon every Christmas Eve.

Those two films set off a renewed interest in producing Christmas movies. "Home Alone," "Scrooged," and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" quickly followed as beloved additions to most Christmas lists. The viewing public loved wacky characters getting into improbable situations, with good winning out in the end and Christmas saved once again. Others of this genre were "The Muppet Christmas Carol," "Ernest Saves Christmas" and "Jingle All the Way," which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as a desperate father trying to buy a sold-out toy for his child's Christmas present. These films were decent, but not enough to make the effort to see every year.

As if Christmas isn't stressful enough, some holiday movies took a darker view of Christmas. Horror and horror-comedy became the rage for a while with such disturbing films as "Krampus," which features a goat-demon who punishes misbehaving children, or the 1980 farce, "A Christmas Evil" in which a psychotic killer obsessed with Santa Claus goes on a murderous Christmas Day rampage. The film was actually banned in the UK under an obscenity statute. I banned it from my viewing list.

On the other hand, obscenity in a Christmas film may have a place, if done tastefully. "Bad Santa," released in 2003, is full of profanity, cruelty, and cringe-worthy scenes but Billy Bob Thornton as an alcoholic, thieving mall Santa makes it work. Definitely not one for the kids but once they're in bed, fire up the iPad, get a large mug of eggnog, and use your ear buds for the audio. Be careful not to spew your nog while laughing. Not for everyone, but as a fan of Billy Bob, I'll watch it anytime.

If there was ever a good use for streaming video, it would be to watch the old, not-so-well-known Christmas movies that charm your socks off. "The Shop Around the Corner" (1940), featuring Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan as adversarial co-workers in a leather goods store, was highly acclaimed upon its release and is in the National Film Registry. If you liked "You've Got Mail," which is based on Shop, you will definitely love this sweet gem of a movie.

"We're No Angels" (1955) casts Humphrey Bogart, Peter Ustinov, and Aldo Ray as three escaped convicts who stumble into a distressed shopkeeper's family. The plot is simple, the color cinematography is beautiful, and the humor is intelligent and subtle, a forgotten element in many of today's movies. Seeing these three actors working in synchrony is pure joy.

So, take a moment to look outside your usual box of Christmas favorites and find a new old way of experiencing the Christmas spirit.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.