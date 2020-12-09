I called the police department the other evening because I had seen a bow hunter on Ventnor Road. He was sighting on a group of deer that was crossing my property. The police department informed me that hunters can hunt in common areas. The problem here is that between me and this hunter was the new hike/bike trail. This trail winds through the woods along Ventnor and Bolington Drive These are nearly abandoned roads that at one time were blocked off to vehicular traffic. This is a wonderful wilderness area that is frequented by hikers, bikers and children exploring the woods, especially now that the trail has been completed. Am I the only one who thinks this is a bad combination?
Susan Robley
Bella Vista resident
