Photo submitted The Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort around Lake Bella Vista in 1917, and built this garage soon after to serve their staff and their customers. It was located on what is now the south end of the soccer field, facing south. Some of the summer cottages can be seen up on the hill above the area where Cooper Elementary School now stands. It is not known what year the building was taken down, but it was no longer standing during the time that E. L. Keith owned the resort in the 1950’s.

Photo submitted The Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort around Lake Bella Vista in 1917 and built this garage soon after to serve their staff and their customers. It was located on what is now the south end of the soccer field, facing south. Some of the summer cottages can be seen up on the hill above the area where Cooper Elementary School now stands. It is not known what year the building was taken down, but it was no longer standing during the time that E.L. Keith owned the resort in the 1950s.

Photo submitted The Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort around Lake Bella Vista in 1917 and built this garage soon after to serve their staff and their customers. It was located on what is now the south end of the soccer field, facing south. Some of the summer cottages can be seen up on the hill above the area where Cooper Elementary School now stands. It is not known what year the building was taken down, but it was no longer standing during the time that E.L. Keith owned the resort in the 1950s.

Photo submitted The Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort around Lake Bella Vista in 1917 and built this garage soon after to serve their staff and their customers. It was located on what is now the south end of the soccer field, facing south. Some of the summer cottages can be seen up on the hill above the area where Cooper Elementary School now stands. It is not known what year the building was taken down, but it was no longer standing during the time that E.L. Keith owned the resort in the 1950s.

Xyta Lucas

Co-president, Bella Vista Historical Society