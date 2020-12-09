The city council discussed potential regulations for septic fields during its work session meeting Monday, Dec. 8.

Council member Linda Lloyd said she was concerned about builders incorrectly labeling rooms in order to justify a smaller septic system than would typically be necessary for a home of a given size.

"People are going to have a problem," she said.

Lloyd said she would like to see a rule tying the septic system's size to the size of the house because this would remove discretion regarding whether something is or is not a bedroom.

Bobbi Buchanan, a local septic designer, was invited to speak during the meeting.

One issue, she said, is that there is only a primary septic field with no alternate for most Bella Vista homes, meaning there's no backup plan if the primary system fails.

"It gets extremely expensive for the homeowner," she said. "I think it's an emergency because houses are being put up all the time."

Buchanan said that one should be able to easily look at a house plan and see the intent.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that even in some obvious cases, city staff is required by law to take builders at their word regarding what is and is not a bedroom.

"If they tell us it's a study, we have to accept that it's a study," he said.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said it's important to have an objective rule for something like this, but if council members decide to move forward with an emergency clause it would likely be appropriate for a measure like this.

Mayor Peter Christie said he expects to have something on the Monday, Dec. 14 regular meeting agenda.

The council also discussed clearing up the city's rules for elected official compensation, progress on Sunset Drive, the 2021 budget, the dedication of right-of-way in the Highland Park Villas subdivision, trails progress and impact fees.