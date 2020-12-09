Photo submitted Bob Underdown, dressed in period civilian attire, receives a certificate of appreciation from Chuck Pribbernow, president of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table at their meeting on Thursday evening, Dec. 3, in the American Legion Hall in Bella Vista. Underdown's topic was "Christmas in the Civil War," reading excerpts from letters and diaries of soldiers and their families about how they spent Christmas during the war. He also displayed Christmas-related memorabilia for American wars through the years. Covid-19 safety precautions were followed for approximately 20 in attendance, with audience members wearing masks and socially distancing. The next Round Table meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, location to be determined. The group would appreciate hearing from anyone who has a room large enough for them to meet in for a few months on the first Thursday evening of each month since the Bella Vista Historical Museum's meeting room, where they met prior to the pandemic, is not large enough to hold them while social distancing is still required. The meetings are open to everyone. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Staff report