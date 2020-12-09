Eighty-one new confirmed covid-19 cases were reported for the week ending Nov. 30, just shy of the previous week's 82-case record.

This brings the city's total to 631, according to the Arkansas Center for Health improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center that has been reporting case numbers for individual cities in Arkansas since August.

In the same week, the organization reports 230 new cases in Bentonville, bringing its total to 1,814, while nearby Rogers has reached 4,981 total cases, 405 new that week.

For Benton County as a whole, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 10,998 total cases, with 155 deaths and 9,999 recoveries as of Dec. 6.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports 14,045 total confirmed cases, with 164 deaths and 12,794 recoveries.

To the north, the McDonald County Health Department reports 1,704 total cases as of Dec. 6, 1 of those new that day. The department reports 24 deaths, with 1,530 patients released.

The CDC reports 14,636,914 total cases nationwide as of 12:17 p.m. Dec. 7, with 174,387 new cases that day. The center reported 281,253 total covid-19 deaths nationwide, with 1,118 new that day.

City offices remain closed until 2021.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.