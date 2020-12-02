Boy Scout Troop 3410 B (AR0047P) of Bella Vista supports the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery and will honor and remember as many veterans in the cemetery as possible on Dec. 19 as a participant in the Wreaths Across America program.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, Wreaths Across America will be at Bella Vista Memorial Garden to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes and perform the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

Bella Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery currently has 534 veterans laid to rest on its grounds.

Boy Scouts of America units have participated in the Wreaths Across America for years. Troup 3410 B has worked with the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery for the last three years and, before that, made the trip to Fayetteville's National Cemetery several years in a row.

This year, with the financial struggles across the country, the cemetery of 534 graves only has 69 wreaths donated thus far.

Donating a wreath is only $15. If you are able to help out, please visit the project link at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/150538. You may help out with a wreath donation by clicking the red "Sponsor" button. Or, if you would like to volunteer to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony, please click the "Volunteer" button next to the cemetery name, and don't forget to click the "Invite" button to invite your friends and family to join you.