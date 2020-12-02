On a pretty fall day, Jim Reitz looked up from his wood carving to greet customers at Wishing Spring Gallery. Although business had been good early, it was quiet for a few minutes. Most of the morning's customers had been to the gallery before, but there was at least one group which was new, he said. People were still coming in for the Empty Bowls fundraiser, he reported.

Like most businesses, Wishing Spring closed in March at the start of the pandemic and is now opened on a limited basis -- Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. But Wishing Spring isn't like other businesses in some important ways. It's run by the nonprofit Artisan Alliance and the artists who display their work volunteer to man the register.

Some of the exhibitors did not come back after the closure, manager Pearl Williamson said. Many of them are older and don't want to risk exposure to the virus, she said. They have done what they can to make the space safe. Masks are required and there's hand sanitizer available. A plastic shield was put up in front of the register.

"We clean all the time," she said.

Artisan Alliance also puts on the annual Bella Vista Craft Fair but that was canceled this year and that hurts the group's finances, she said. When the fair was canceled, the nonprofit started a shopping web site. They sold quite a few pieces, Williamson said, but having the gallery opened again is even better.

Christmas shoppers are coming, looking for unique gifts. The gallery has carved decorative stands and candle holders, hand made jewelry, macrame, pottery, paintings and more.

Last year, the potters joined forces with a local church to raise funds for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Donors bought a handmade bowl that was filled with soup during an event at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church. This year, the event was canceled, but donors could still buy the bowls online and pick them up at Wishing Spring and the proceeds went to the food bank.

For more information or for online shopping, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.