Each December, the "Weekly Vista" publishes the Christmas wishes of children at Cooper Elementary school as Letters to Santa. The children handwrite their letters and we try to print them exactly as written. Sometimes the letters are accompanied by a creative and colorful drawing.

This year, in addition to letters submitted through the school, we are also soliciting letters and drawings from children in Bella Vista submitted by parents and grandparents.

Submission guidelines include:

• Submission via email to [email protected] no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.

• Letters from children, ages 4-8, who live in Bella Vista, will be accepted.

• In the subject area of the email, please include "Santa Letter" with the child's first name (we only publish the child's first name).

• In the body of the email, include the child's name and age or grade-level, and then enter the child's words in letter form, using the child's spelling and punctuation.

• To include a drawing, please scan or take a photo of the drawing and submit it as an attachment to the email in pdf or jpg format. You may also have the child create a drawing and write a letter on the same page and then scan or take a photo for submission.

The Santa Letter edition of the "Weekly Vista" will be out on Wednesday, Dec. 23. It always spreads smiles and holiday cheer!

For more information, please email [email protected]