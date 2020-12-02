A water main was damaged near the intersection of Euston Road and Merritt Drive, causing a loss of pressure and potentially unsafe drinking water.

Water operations manager Charlie Holt said that the contractor working on the Metfield trail hit a water line, causing a water main break.

"We spent most of Friday fixing it," he said.

There were 90 homes affected, he said, and the POA issued a cautionary boil water alert to residents.

According to a notice issued by the POA last Friday, Nov. 27, residents on Merritt Drive, Sullivan Lane, Murrow Lane and Merrit Circle were advised to boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking it or using it to make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.

The notice also suggested bottled water as a safe alternative.

Holt said the boil water notice remained in effect until the damage was corrected and a bacteriological survey showed the water is safe to drink, at which point affected residents were notified.

Water main breaks aren't incredibly uncommon, he said, and in a case like this, the water utility should issue a boil water notice as a precaution.

There's no guarantee that there will be a problem, he said, but it's important to ensure precautions are in place before.