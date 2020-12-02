On Sept. 5, 1995, Hillary Rodham Clinton was asked to address around 1,500 delegates, mainly women, of every race and ethnicity, who had traveled to Beijing for the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women. Realizing that this conference was in China with its historical attitude toward women, she was scared. She finished by making the statement, "Let it be that human rights are women's rights and women's rights are human rights, once and for all." (Source: The Atlantic Monthly, October 2020). They gave her a standing ovation.

The phrase "Women's Rights are Human Rights" has appeared on tote bags, cellphone cases, needlepoint pillows, and T-shirts all around the world.

It's true that the role of women has greatly improved during the last couple of decades, but the problem continues to exist. It's a little like Hillary being on a Voice of America radio program in 1995 and asked to describe what she meant by her speech in China. She told the radio host to close his eyes and picture all the rights men have: the right to earn an income, the right to a job and an education, the right to vote and hold elective office, the right to be heard and valued in families and communities. She finished by saying that women want the same rights. To which the radio host burst out saying: "That's impossible!"

As women in the United States celebrated being given the right to vote 100 years ago this year, they indeed have come a long way, but they still have a long way to go. Next year, it appears that there will be 129 women serving in Congress: 104 in the House of Representatives (21 Republicans and 83 Democrats); and 25 in the Senate. In Arkansas and most states, women are very visible in leadership positions, and they are doing an excellent job. It would be hard to diminish the role women played in our recent elections.

Perhaps the largest inequality in our country today resides among the workforce. If two people apply for the same job, one male and the other female, regardless of the qualifications of the applicants, the tendency is to select the male person first. I well remember arguing this many years ago in one of the churches I served and was told that men should be selected first since they were going to be the breadwinners of the family. Well, things have changed. Many men are no longer the sole source of income for a family. In fact, demographics suggest that most of the successful families in our country have two sources of income.

In some situations, the wife works while the husband takes care of the home and family. In others, men and women share household expenses while living together outside of marriage. No longer are all of the drivers of 18-wheel trucks men. Today, there are airplane pilots, truck drivers, military personnel (even in combat), and construction workers who are women. Indeed, most of the workers in our supermarkets and healthcare facilities are women. It certainly is no longer a man's world and, the faster we admit it, the better off we will be.

Interestingly, whenever women are involved in decision-making, things tend to go better and faster, although this is not always the case. They are more likely to promote cooperation, equality and stability in leadership. Some of the countries with the most effective responses to the current pandemic are led by women: Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand, Angela Merkel in Germany, Sanna Marin in Finland, and Tsai Ing-wen in Taiwan.

It should be a foregone conclusion that whenever a man and woman do the same job they should be paid the same wage. However, too often this is not the case. That needs to change.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is a landmark civil rights and labor law in the United States that outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, and later sexual orientation. It prohibits unequal application of voter registration requirements, racial segregation in schools and public accommodations, and employment discrimination. It is important that all citizens living in the United States be treated equally, even women.

There also is no distinction made in the Bible regarding men and women, and next week I will address the role of women in the Bible.

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.