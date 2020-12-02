A record 82 new covid-19 cases were reported in Bella Vista for the week ending Nov. 23 by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

This increase brings the city's total known cases to 566 and is seven cases higher than the previous record-high of 74 -- itself double the previous record -- new cases for a single week in the city since the Little Rock-based health policy center started reporting case numbers for individual cities in August.

The organization also reports 1,798 total known cases for Bentonville, 216 new that week, while Rogers saw 383 new cases, bringing its total to 4,679.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 10,198 total known cases for Benton County as of Nov. 29, with 136 deaths and 9,330 recoveries.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports a total of 13,125 known cases, with 158 deaths and 11,998 recoveries.

To the north, the McDonald County Health Department reports 1,590 total known cases for the county as of Nov. 28, 12 of those cases new that day. The department reports 23 covid-19 deaths and 1,426 patients released.

As of Nov. 29, the CDC reports 13,142,997 total known cases nationwide, an increase of 143,333 cases that day. The agency also reports 265,166 total covid-19 deaths.

City offices remain closed until 2021.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.