Wednesday, Dec. 2, is expected to be the final day a portion of McNelly Road, between its intersections with East Plentywod Road and Spanker Creek Road, is closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for guardrail work.

According to a news release issued by Benton County, the closure was scheduled to start Nov. 30 and conclude Dec. 2.

For anyone headed along McNelly Road, the county suggested taking Spanker Road to Spanker Ridge Drive to get around the closed portion.

For people headed for Spanker Creek Road, the county suggested taking East Plentywood Road and making a left on Gooseberry Road to reach Spanker Creek Road.