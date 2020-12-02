I have read the story regarding Mr. Parsons' loss of a suit he filed in court regarding the attorney fees. Like he said, "HE LOST." If I had a lawyer, either myself or a certified one, wouldn't I have considered the potential for losing the suit. The other side's lawyers aren't working for nothing. You aren't being fined. You didn't break the law. You lost the case now suck it up and pay the piper.

Oh, by the way, do you think it might be one of the POA directors? Do you think that the POA intentionally didn't get a permit to make that a stump dump. That was a tragic experience for those living near there. Let's thank the Lord it's in the past and get on with living instead of being so darn negative all the time. Apply your efforts to making Bella Vista a more positive experience.

Donald Stockdale

Bella Vista