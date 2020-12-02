Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A heavy fog and dark night give the parking lot lights at Mercy Bella Vista an almost otherworldly look.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A heavy fog and dark night give the parking lot lights at Mercy Bella Vista an almost otherworldly look.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A heavy fog and dark night give the parking lot lights at Mercy Bella Vista an almost otherworldly look.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A heavy fog and dark night give the parking lot lights at Mercy Bella Vista an almost otherworldly look.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista An empty schoolbus on a quiet, foggy evening at Cooper Elementary makes for a gloomy scene.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista An empty schoolbus on a quiet, foggy evening at Cooper Elementary makes for a gloomy scene.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista An empty schoolbus on a quiet, foggy evening at Cooper Elementary makes for a gloomy scene.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]