The city council voted unanimously in favor of accepting $1,011,162.69 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES act, funds during a Monday, Nov. 30, special meeting.

Mayor Peter Christie explained that a $732,178.42 majority of the funds was used to reimburse the city for police officer salaries from April to October -- on the basis that officers are out in the field and frequently exposed and at risk -- in part to simplify the distribution of these funds because otherwise the grant money is approved on an item-by-item basis.

The remaining $278,984.27 in grant revenue was approved for a variety of projects selected to improve the city's covid-19-related safety.

Christie explained that the budget only has to be adjusted for the remainder of the expected grant revenue because the police salaries were already budgeted.

Approved projects include a circulation desk, carpet cleaning and book drops for the library; telework equipment for the city as a whole and specialized personal protective equipment for the police department.

Christie said that not all projects have been approved to receive grant funds but he expects the current requests will be.

Currently unapproved but requested projects included a new water heater in city hall, new Toughbooks for Community Development Services; New Toughbooks, bio seats, and truck vaults for the police department and carpet cleaning in all public buildings.