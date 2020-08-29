Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a mask with a clear window that prisoners made and that will be distributed to faculty members and students at the Arkansas School for the Deaf to allow for lip reading. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/829gov/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday again urged Arkansans to take precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus as the state's count of cases rose by 838, the largest daily increase in a week.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge defended photographs she posted on Twitter showing her and other prominent Republicans standing close together, without masks, at the White House, where she had traveled to watch President Donald Trump accept his party's renomination Thursday evening.

"I was honored to be invited to the White House by President Trump for his acceptance speech and enjoyed visiting with numerous friends and colleagues including Cabinet members, U.S. Senators and Representatives, governors and civic leaders," Rutledge said in a statement.

"I followed the guidelines regarding masks for each venue."

Rutledge announced last month that she will run for governor in 2022.

Spokeswoman Amanda Priest said in an email that the attorney general was tested for the virus before traveling "and will continue to adhere to all guidelines."

"Taxpayer funds were not used to pay for air fare, food or lodging of the Attorney General," she added.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose Friday by 17, to 756.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state fell by 26, to 407, while the cumulative number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 since the start of the pandemic increased by 38, to 4,142.

Five more patients were put on ventilators, but the total number on the breathing machines as of Friday fell by four, to 95, indicating that nine patients who had been on the machines died or were taken off the machines after their condition improved or for other reasons.

At his daily news conference on the pandemic, Hutchinson said the state had "a good week in education" that included the return of students for the new school year, but he cautioned Arkansans to follow social distancing guidelines over the weekend.

"We can't just say, 'Well, let's just have a party this weekend,' or 'Let's have a backyard barbecue and invite 30 people over,'" the Republican governor said.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active increased by 155, to 5,496, as 666 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 59,583.

WHITE HOUSE EVENT

Hutchinson said "it is important to set the right example," but didn't answer directly when asked whether he thought Rutledge was doing that in the pictures she posted.

"I don't know all the circumstances of that event," he said. "I know that when I went to the White House, I had to have a test done, and so hopefully those types of precautions were taken."

He added when the question was asked again, "I've been with Attorney General Rutledge numerous times and she always is wearing a mask. She's doing exactly what she should do."

The Washington Post reported that, according to campaign and Republican National Convention officials, the "overwhelming majority" of guests at Trump's speech were not given rapid coronavirus tests and that administering such a large number of tests would have been logistically difficult.

It also cited accounts from two unnamed attendees who said they were not offered tests nor screened for symptoms of the virus.

A July 22 order by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser requires people to wear masks outdoors when they are likely to come within 6 feet of another person "for more than a fleeting period of time," although district officials have said the order can't be enforced on federal property, according to the Post.

Neither Rutledge nor former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wore a mask as they stood next to each other and posed for a photograph on the White House's South Lawn.

"Both my wife and I wore a mask the entire time -- before, during and after the event until we returned to the hotel," Huckabee said in a text message Friday.

"I took the mask off in order to take the photo with Leslie who is a dear friend and who worked for me in the governor's office, in my campaigns, etc... I gave her the first contribution of her AG race and she's like family to us.

"As soon as the photo was taken, the masks were back on. I am VERY [careful] about masks and don't do handshakes--only elbow bumps since March."

Huckabee's daughter, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has said she is considering a run for governor, and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers also posed with Rutledge without wearing masks.

Sanders and a spokesman for Womack didn't return messages seeking comment.

At Hutchinson's direction, the Health Department issued a requirement that took effect July 20 for Arkansans to wear masks in most instances when they are in public places and can't easily stay 6 feet away from other people who are not members of their household.

The requirement was amended Wednesday to clarify that masks with valves don't qualify as appropriate face coverings, and that bandanas and neck gaiters "may not provide sufficient protection and are strongly discouraged," although they may be doubled to provide two layers of protection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask to reduce the spray of respiratory droplets, emitted when people cough, sneeze or talk, that can spread covid-19.

State Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, said in a news release Thursday evening that "Arkansas state legislators, concerned business owners and private citizens" will sue the Health Department on Thursday over what he called its failure to submit its directives to the Legislature for review as required under the state Administrative Procedure Act. He said a rally would be held the same day at noon at the state Capitol.

Health Department spokesman Danyelle McNeill said the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.

COLLEGE OUTBREAKS

As college students have returned to campuses, state Health Secretary Jose Romero said coronavirus outbreaks have occurred at some schools, including an "alarming amount" of cases at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

UA, according to its website, added 52 new positive covid-19 cases over Wednesday and Thursday -- 27 from on-campus testing and 25 self-reported from tests done off campus.

By the university's count, over the two-day period, the cumulative number of cases since Aug. 10 more than doubled to 98.

"The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville had some testing performed. Approximately 75 individuals were tested. One-third of them turned out to be positive," Romero said.

He called it a fact that "these young adults are living in close quarters, and that there's always a chance for it to spread in those close quarters if we don't adhere to the three tenets: Again, I'll say it, the masks, physical distancing and the washing of our hands."

Romero said there will be Health Department covid-19 testing at UA next week and also at the University of the Ozarks, a private university in Clarksville, where he said there has also been an increasing number of covid-19 cases.

Mark Rushing, a UA spokesman, referred to two-day testing totals when asked about Romero's remarks regarding a group of 75 individuals being tested.

"Those numbers include only a portion of the total. The university conducted 402 COVID-19 tests during the latest reporting period and reported 27 positive cases in the same period," Rushing said in an email, describing the number of on-campus positive test results.

Rushing declined to respond when asked if Romero, in his remarks, referred to a particular group of UA students. Rushing instead gave UA's testing totals over the two-day period.

"While some increase in the number of cases is to be expected as students, faculty and staff return to campus during the first week of the fall semester, any increase in positive cases is concerning and something we monitor carefully," Rushing said. "We continue to reinforce that we must all be relentless in following all the safety precautions on and off campus."

UA last fall had a total enrollment of more than 27,000 students. This fall, more than 4,900 students have contracts to live in on-campus housing, a spokesman said this week. That total does not include students living in fraternity and sorority houses not managed by UA.

McNeill said in an email about the upcoming campus testing that "we won't turn anyone away who wants to be tested." Rushing said details about the testing will be shared with the campus community Monday.

The University of the Ozarks on its website Friday reported having 18 active covid-19 cases. Fall enrollment numbers were not available, but last fall the campus enrolled 824 students, according to state data.

A Health Department report released Thursday listed five state colleges and universities with five or more active covid-19 cases. In addition to UA and the University of the Ozarks, they are the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas State University and Arkansas Tech University.

The report did not list any universities with more than 11 active cases, but the Health Department totals for colleges were generally lower than case totals published by schools on their websites.

"If we do not bring this under control, it can spread from a campus environment into the community environment," Romero said.

PRECAUTIONS URGED

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Johnny Key said the first week of the new school year for public schools had wrapped up with no major disruptions caused by the coronavirus except for two that happened early in the week.

The Woodlawn School District started classes Wednesday after a two-day delay after an employee tested positive, and KIPP Delta Public Schools in Helena-West Helena started with all-virtual instruction after an employee tested positive and 27 others had to quarantine.

But Key stressed the importance of students who are tested for the virus to quarantine at home until they get the results and are contacted by the Health Department, which will tell them whether they need to continue isolating after a positive result or quarantine due to contact with someone who has tested positive.

Even if a test is negative, people considered at risk of getting the virus due to their contact with an infected person are required to quarantine for 14 days, which is considered the longest amount of time it takes to develop symptoms after exposure.

That's because people who initially test negative after a recent exposure to an infected person could later test positive, after the amount of virus in their body increases.

"We are aware of a couple of cases, maybe three, where a student had either came to school with symptoms, or they came to school after having had a test and pending results, and then when those results came back, then there were other students that had to be quarantined because of that," Key said.

At the Beebe School District, the positive test result of a support staff employee Thursday caused nine other employees to have to quarantine, Superintendent Chris Nail said.

Those employees were all tested Thursday, he said.

"We're hoping to get some results back here pretty quick," he said.

He said the episode forced the district to shift some duties among staff members.

"Anytime we lose people it does cause some issues, but really and truthfully, overall we had a really good first week," he said.

The Little Rock School District reported that six staff members and one student have tested positive since Aug. 21, with an additional 37 students and 32 staff members in quarantine.

That included one staff member at McDermott Elementary School who tested positive between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.

An additional four staff members and two students at McDermott went into quarantine.

Two students at Forest Heights STEM Academy and one at Booker Arts Magnet Elementary School also went into quarantine during that 24-hour span, the district reported.

Hutchinson also announced Friday that state prison inmates had made cloth masks with a section of clear plastic, allowing the wearer's lips to be visible for those who read lips, for the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock.

State Department of Corrections spokesman Cindy Murphy said inmates in the garment factory at the Cummins Unit made 150 child-size masks and 350 adult masks that were delivered to the school Thursday.

The inmates have also made 53,000 masks for inmates and 15,500 for correctional officers, she said.

"Also, we supplied the White Hall School Districts 6,000 masks and the Watson Chapel School District 4,000 masks for 60 cents each," Murphy said in an email.

The Corrections Department announced that an inmate from the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern died Friday at CHI St. Vincent-Hot Springs.

The man was in his late 60s and serving time for first-degree murder, the department said.

The death brought the total number of inmates who have died from the virus to 39

LATEST CASES

The state's count of virus cases increased by 65 in Pulaski County, 49 in Benton County, 41 in Washington County, 39 in Pope County, 29 in Faulkner County, 27 in Jefferson and Sebastian counties, 25 in Craighead County, 21 in Mississippi and Garland counties, and 20 in Independence County.

Among prison and jail inmates, the state's count of cases increased by 181.

Such increases can reflect new cases or ones that were added earlier but not immediately classified as coming from a jail or prison.

Cases among inmates often don't show up in the state's overall total until several days after the test is performed, after information from laboratory reports is entered into a state database.

According to a Health Department report, the number of cases among inmates increased by two to 120 at the the Department of Corrections' Benton Unit, by one to 22 at the Maximum Security Unit in Jefferson County, and by one to 68 at the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff.

McNeill said more than 30 cases have been linked to the Scottsville Word of Life Assembly, which held a revival in late July and early August. That number was up from about a dozen as of late last week.

Three of the latest virus deaths added to the Health Department's count were in Jefferson County and four were in nursing homes, Romero said.

That brought the department's count of virus deaths among nursing home residents to 262.

The virus deaths added to the Health Department's count included the first one in Perry County.

Its count of deaths increased by one each in Arkansas, Benton, Boone, Clay, Cleburne, Craighead, Independence, Lonoke, Nevada, Poinsett, Pulaski, St. Francis and Washington counties.

Pulaski County's death toll from the virus rose to 100, the highest number in the state.